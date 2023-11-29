Taylor Swift Releases “You’re Losing Me” to Celebrate Being Spotify’s Top Artist: “This Is Unreal”

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year. She garnered over 26 billion streams since January 1. However, Swift isn’t patting herself on the back over the achievement. Instead, she knows that none of her accolades happen without her dedicated army of fans. As a result, she’s giving Swifties a new gift to celebrate the big news. Today, she released “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” to streaming platforms everywhere.

Swift took to social media earlier today to celebrate her latest achievement and to announce the release of the fan-favorite track. “Um OK, this is unreal,” she began. “I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you,” she added.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

“Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this,” Swift continued. She went on to say that she wanted to show her fans gratitude. “A lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)’ on streaming. So, there you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now,” she concluded.

Swift included “You’re Losing Me” on Midnights (The Late Night Edition). Swifties who attended the May 26 stop on the Eras Tour had first dibs on the special edition of the 2022 album. Then, the pop superstar released it as a digital download for 24 hours, according to Billboard. Those who didn’t attend the concert and buy the album or download it before it disappeared had no way of streaming the emotional ballad until today.

Many fans believe that “You’re Losing Me” is about Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn. She dated the British actor for six years. Then, earlier this year, the couple went their separate ways. The timeline on that checks out. The couple’s breakup happened in April and she released the special edition of Midnights the next month. That is more than enough time for the prolific songwriter to pen and record the heartbreaking song.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management