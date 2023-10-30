Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own Spotify Record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has broken her own record on Spotify, with the re-released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) becoming the most-streamed album on the platform this year within a 24-hour period. Previously, the record was held by her 2022 album Midnights, so it looks like some of the biggest competition Swift has is with herself.

Spotify announced the milestone with a post on X. “She’s done it again,” the music platform wrote. “On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.”

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. pic.twitter.com/cLFizApdIo — Spotify (@Spotify) October 28, 2023

This new record comes on the back of many huge accomplishments for Swift lately, such as her massively successful Eras Tour and equally successful The Eras Tour movie. She also recently joined the “Billionaires’ Club” following the tour, film, and 1989 re-release. According to a report from Bloomberg News, her combined net worth has now reached $1.1 billion. She joins Rhianna, who reached billionaire status in 2021, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who hit the mark in 2017.

The first leg of her Eras Tour raked in $4.3 billion in gross domestic product and generated $2.2 billion from North American ticket sales alone. She’ll be embarking on the next leg of The Eras Tour in November, with stops in Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and again in the U.S. Tickets for those dates can be found on StubHub.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film raked in a whopping $96 million at the box office in its opening weekend. It fell slightly short of the estimated $100 million critics assumed it would break, but it still pulled massive numbers in presale tickets. Swifties came out in droves to experience the show in theaters, setting new precedents for both concert films and theater etiquette. The Eras Tour film broke the record for the highest-grossing film premiere of the year, beating out the entire run of Justin Beiber’s 2011 concert film. Swift also left Miley Cyrus’ box office record in the dust from her 2008 concert film, which earned $31.1 million in its opening weekend.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

