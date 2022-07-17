The Weeknd Flies out 6-Year-Old Megafan to Philadelphia Concert After Postponing a Show in Toronto

After being forced to cancel his After Hours Til Dawn kick-off show in Toronto, the Weeknd tried to make it up to one young fan by flying him out to attend a new show in Philadelphia.

The Weeknd’s megafan, Phoenix Prince, 6, went viral on social media last week for a photo of him crying outside the Toronto venue where The Weeknd was slated to play. The show was canceled at the last minute due to a nationwide network outage, leaving many fans disappointed.

The “Blinding Lights” singer retweeted the photo of Prince, who also happened to be dressed in a red blazer and black tie like his idol, shortly after the cancellation. “Can someone please find him for me?” the singer wrote in the Tweet.

can someone please find him for me? https://t.co/vWFFnZj6Rv — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 9, 2022

It seems someone did track down Prince for the singer, allowing him to get in touch with the boy’s family. The Weeknd took it one step further by flying him out to his Philly concert at Lincoln Financial Field. Prince’s dad, Blake, hopped on Instagram after the show to share a backstage photo of his son hugging the Weeknd.

“I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried,” Blake Prince wrote in the caption. “We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over. xo.” Check out the post below.

The Weeknd (Photo: Republic Records)