The Weeknd Shares John Lennon Cover for HBO Series, ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd has shared a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” which he recorded for the HBO series, The Idol. Lennon released the song on his 1971 album, Imagine, writing the song about himself and the jealous streak he would get while in his relationship with Yoko Ono. The song’s meaning mirrors The Idol plot, which sees the pop star play the controlling guru for actress Lily-Rose Depp’s character, Jocelyn.

The Weeknd turned “Jealous Guy” into a synth-filled, moody track in contrast to Lennon’s piano-led version.

Listen to the song, below.

The cover comes just ahead of the fourth episode of the show, which The Weeknd helmed with Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The “Blinding Lights” singer had planned to release the soundtrack for the series all at once but instead has released the individual tracks in weekly installments.

Previous releases include “The Lure (Main Theme),” “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak,” “Family,’ “Doubly Fantasy,” and “Devil’s Paradise.” All of the songs were co-produced by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin.

“They’re little EPs, it’s music per episode,” he said of the soundtrack in an interview earlier this year. “So they’re like little mini albums, instead of one body of work.”

In other news from The Weeknd, the singer has assured fans that his latest album is “right around the corner.” The project will complete the trilogy of albums that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM.

“I’m finishing the third part of this of this saga, of this trilogy,” he said earlier this month. “The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called. What they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. I’m just gonna say that.”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images