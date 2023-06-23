Goo Goo Dolls Release New Single “Run All Night”

The Goo Goo Dolls have just released a new summer anthem. Just before their highly awaited tour across the country, the immensely popular rock band, known for their multiple platinum albums and four GRAMMY nominations, have released their latest single titled “Run All Night.” This marks their first original track following the launch of their album Chaos in Bloom in 2022.

“”Run All Night” is about escaping from your circumstances, and finding hope in the wild unknown of the night,” frontman John Rzeznik said of the single. The ballad showcases beautiful piano melodies as well as strings accompanied by smooth vocals.

With alluring and sentimental lyrics, Rzeznik sings, Don’t let you dreams die young/ Don’t let your heart go numb/ ‘Cause all we got is just one life/ You better run all night, better run all night/ So let’s burn so bright/ While we’re still alive/ And on this long, lonely mile/ We better run all night, better run all night/ Better run all night.

The new single arrives ahead of their The Big Night Out Tour, which is set to kick off on Saturday, July 24th, with special guests O.A.R. The two recently teamed up to produce a new cover version of Tom Petty’s hit, “I Won’t Back Down.”

The Big Night Out Tour will also feature Fitz and the Tantrums supporting on the second run. Spanning several venues nationwide, the North American tour will showcase Goo Goo Dolls performing an extensive collection of songs that encompass their entire career, including tracks from their latest album, Chaos in Bloom. The band will also treat fans to beloved hits, including the iconic and widely streamed track “Iris,” which surpassed one billion streams on Spotify last year.

GOO GOO DOLLS – THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR

Jul 24 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park *

Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater *

Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Jul 29 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater *

Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre *

Aug 04 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion *

Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC *

Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest *

Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata *

Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

Aug 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater *

Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 06 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Sep 07 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Sep 12 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

Sep 14 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #

Sep 15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 – Omaha, NE – The Astro #

Sep 24 – Decatur, IL – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

* With O.A.R.

# With Fitz and The Tantrums

(Photo Credit: Claire Marie Vogel / BB Gun Press)