The Workday Release Shares “You” Ahead of New Album

The Workday Release, the Orange County-based songwriter/producer David Ottestad’s pop project, shares the new single “You,” with an accompanying music video ahead of his forthcoming album, Like the Light of Stars. The single follows “Say A Lot With Light.”

“You” is a really special song for me in that, while it’s very much a love song, it’s more honest than I’ve ever been in a love song about who I am as an individual,” says Ottestad. “I spend so much time in my head kind of deconstructing myself and the world around me and I know it’s been overwhelming at times for the people I’ve been in relationships with to feel me constantly withdrawing into myself. It’s one of the reasons I never thought I’d get married.”

The artist who is now married to a woman who is “the opposite of these things,” admits the idea of matrimony felt overwhelmingly burdensome—something that would only complicate life and limit personal potential.

“I still spend time in my head, I still wander off into myself, but she’s a presence that constantly grounds me in that nature,” he continues. “Lyrically the song is about that effect she has on me. I wanted the video to reflect this concept of me getting lost in myself and her being a guiding light and thought a long tunnel would be an effective setting as that symbol visually.”

Ottestad, a fan of the filmmaking process directed and edited the visualizer himself. His hand in the process further ensured an accurate portrayal of the sentiment which he wished to deliver with the single.

The artist considers this 11-track opus as a first for the project which he started in 2009. He explains, “While I’ve never stopped writing and releasing individual songs, the full album has eluded me for many years now. If you’re familiar with my catalog of music, this may confuse you because I have other

While he has other full albums like Dark Pacific and Songs from a Sketchbook, he notes those records were rushed with minimal production.

After 12 years in the songwriting-recording-performing space, the artist knew exactly what he wanted this time around. Sparked by an unexpected phone call from industry vet Pat Magnarella—the previous head of his former label, which released his 2015 EP ‘City Lights’—who was interested in working together again. Magneralla, who has overseen the careers of Weezer, Green Day, and Goo Goo Dolls, joined Ottestad three weeks later at Gold Pacific Studios in Newport Beach, CA tracking what became Like the Light of Stars.

Stylistically, Ottestad wanted to create something that felt like a blend of all the music he had previously released. He compared recent drafts to previous hits that had only ever existed as demos on Soundcloud like “Keep Out the Wolves” and saw an opportunity to create something simultaneously “fresh and reflective.”

“I wanted these songs to feel big and small, epic yet intimate, polished but human, complex yet simple, happy and sad. Of course, that may begin with the songwriting but it’s also only accomplished by working with people who can help you nurture and sustain that vision,” he adds.

Listen to “You” from The Workday Release, below. Like The Light Of Stars is slated for release on April 16 via Enci Records.