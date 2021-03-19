British metal-core band While She Sleeps dropped the first single from their upcoming fifth studio album SLEEPS SOCIETY on March 18, ahead of its April 16 release via Spinefarm Records. Teaming up with Simon Neil from Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro on guest vocals, the single “Nervous” explores the struggle with anxiety and embraces feelings that some may view as negative.

Speaking of how his own experiences influenced the lyrics, guitarist Sean Long shared, “It’s born from experiencing the pain and suffering generated by acute anxiety but also finding a way out from that, which whilst in such a dark and terrifying place, felt like the biggest pipe dream imaginable.”

The song is one that Long believes is the most important he’s ever written, and even in the early stages, he knew it would deeply resonate with the fans. “I’d like ‘Nervous’ to be viewed as more of a spiritual request rather than just a song to enjoy,” said Long. “I’m talking about a particular emotion in this song but the idea is transferable to any negative or troublesome feeling. It’s about accepting your emotions, fears, pains, anxiety, depression—not only accepting them but owning them and becoming one with them completely. It’s about being proud of all our emotions.”

In a promotional video for the single, this vulnerability is manifested through testimonials given by a group of strangers. In their confessions, they open up about the things that make them feel pain, and their journey to overcome it. ”Once you stop fighting and pushing the feelings away, you realize that most of, if not all of, the pain was caused by this attempt to split ourselves in two,” said Long. “It can actually be a good thing to feel these emotions fully and experience that journey of acceptance. If we just sit a little longer with the pain, fully go into the dark, feeling it with every cell of our being, there is a chance of something miraculous to occur for the individual. What do you have to lose? This is what ‘Nervous’ is about.”

While She Sleeps also managed to use their innate ability to connect with fans in an innovative way during recording process for their upcoming album. Through the new Sleeps Society subscription service, fans gained unique privileges such as access to livestreams from the studio during the development stages, where they could interact with the band, and even give input.

Guest vocalist Simon Neil said about the creativity of the band, ”I’ve been a big fan of what WSS do, and how they do it, for a long time. When Mat and the boys approached me to be a part of their new record it was a no-brainer and ‘Nervous’ is a towering statement of intent for their new era,” said Neil. “The way WSS have chosen to promote and release this album, and the new model they are creating, excites me for the future and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Watch the video for “NERVOUS” below.