Coldplay Kick Off West Coast Tour with Explosive Seattle Show

The West Coast run of Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres World Tour officially began with an epic show at Lumen Field in Seattle on September 20. The show featured lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

The first show of the West Coast leg of Coldplay‘s massive world tour opened with the band’s hit “Higher Power,” which was included on their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. That night, the band played several other songs from their ninth studio album including “My Universe,” “Let Somebody Go,” and “People of the Pride.”

In addition to playing a handful of songs from their latest album, Coldplay also performed several notable hits from across their discography. Some of the fan favorites performed by the beloved band that night include “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” “Fix You,” and “Viva La Vida.”

The West Coast leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue with shows in Vancouver and San Diego before concluding with a concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on October 1. All of the North American shows are currently sold out.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue until September 2, 2024. The eco-friendly tour produced 47% less CO2e emissions than the band’s 2016/17 tour, and with the funds from the tickets, more than 7 million trees have been planted.

Check out the setlist from Coldplay’s Lumen Field show and the rest of the band’s scheduled tour dates below:

Lumen Field Set List

1. Higher Power

2. Adventure of a Lifetime

3. Paradise

4. The Scientist

5. Viva la Vida

6. Hymn for the Weekend

7. Everglow

8. Charlie Brown

9. Yellow

10. Human Heart

11. People of the Pride

12. Clocks

13. Infinity Sign

14. Something Just Like This

15. Midnight

16. My Universe

17. A Sky Full of Stars

18. Sparks

19. Magic

20. Humankind

21. Fix You

22. Biutyful

FULL UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER 2023

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 2023

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmani Astrini) SOLD OUT

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga) SOLD OUT

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

20: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

30: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

31: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT

04: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) EXTRA DATE

JUNE 2024

8: Athens – Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT

9: Athens – Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT

12: Bucharest – Arena Națională SOLD OUT

13: Bucharest – Arena Națională SOLD OUT

16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT

18: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT

19: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT

22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

25: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT

JULY 2024

12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

15: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

16: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

23: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT

27: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

30: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

31: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

AUGUST 2024

15: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

17: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

18: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT

21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

24: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

25: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT

29: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT

30: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER 2024

01: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT

02: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT

