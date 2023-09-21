Coldplay Kick Off West Coast Tour with Explosive Seattle Show

The West Coast run of Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres World Tour officially began with an epic show at Lumen Field in Seattle on September 20. The show featured lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.
The first show of the West Coast leg of Coldplay‘s massive world tour opened with the band’s hit “Higher Power,” which was included on their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. That night, the band played several other songs from their ninth studio album including “My Universe,” “Let Somebody Go,” and “People of the Pride.”
In addition to playing a handful of songs from their latest album, Coldplay also performed several notable hits from across their discography. Some of the fan favorites performed by the beloved band that night include “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Clocks,” “Fix You,” and “Viva La Vida.”
The West Coast leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue with shows in Vancouver and San Diego before concluding with a concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on October 1. All of the North American shows are currently sold out.
The Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue until September 2, 2024. The eco-friendly tour produced 47% less CO2e emissions than the band’s 2016/17 tour, and with the funds from the tickets, more than 7 million trees have been planted.
Check out the setlist from Coldplay’s Lumen Field show and the rest of the band’s scheduled tour dates below:
Lumen Field Set List
1. Higher Power
2. Adventure of a Lifetime
3. Paradise
4. The Scientist
5. Viva la Vida
6. Hymn for the Weekend
7. Everglow
8. Charlie Brown
9. Yellow
10. Human Heart
11. People of the Pride
12. Clocks
13. Infinity Sign
14. Something Just Like This
15. Midnight
16. My Universe
17. A Sky Full of Stars
18. Sparks
19. Magic
20. Humankind
21. Fix You
22. Biutyful
FULL UPCOMING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR DATES:
SEPTEMBER 2023
22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
OCTOBER 2023
1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER 2023
6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT
7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi) SOLD OUT
11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT
12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive) SOLD OUT
15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmani Astrini) SOLD OUT
18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT
19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum) SOLD OUT
22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga) SOLD OUT
JANUARY 2024
19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
20: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
30: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
31: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
FEBRUARY 2024
03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) SOLD OUT
04: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA) EXTRA DATE
JUNE 2024
8: Athens – Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT
9: Athens – Olympic Stadium SOLD OUT
12: Bucharest – Arena Națională SOLD OUT
13: Bucharest – Arena Națională SOLD OUT
16: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT
18: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT
19: Budapest – Puskás Aréna SOLD OUT
22: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT
23: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT
25: Lyon – Groupama Stadium SOLD OUT
JULY 2024
12: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
13: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
15: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
16: Rome – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT
20: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT
21: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT
23: Düsseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena SOLD OUT
27: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
28: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
30: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
31: Helsinki – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
AUGUST 2024
15: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
17: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
18: Munich – Olympiastadion SOLD OUT
21: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT
22: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT
24: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT
25: Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion SOLD OUT
29: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT
30: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT
SEPTEMBER 2024
01: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT
02: Dublin – Croke Park SOLD OUT
Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage