There Is an Answer!: Restored Version of the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Film Gets Premiere Date on Disney+

We now know the details behind the mysterious message that was posted on The Beatles’ social media pages on Monday, April 15. As suspected, a restored version of the 1970 Beatles film Let It Be is on its way. The revamped movie will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 8, marking the first time the film will officially be available in more than 50 years.

Let It Be was directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and was released in April 1970, shortly after The Beatles announced their breakup. The footage was shot in January 1969, and captured the band working on brand-new music, which eventually was released on the Let It Be and Abbey Road albums. The movie also included footage of the group’s historic final concert, on the roof of The Beatles’ Apple headquarters on Savile Row in London.

For some of the sessions, and at the concert, The Beatles famously were joined by keyboardist Billy Preston.

Hours of unused film shot for Let It Be was later turned over to director Peter Jackson and used to create the Emmy-winning 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

Restoration of Let It Be

With Lindsay-Hogg’s full approval, Apple Corps employed Jackson’s Park Road Post Production company to restore Let It Be from its original 16-millimeter negative. To remaster the film’s audio, Jackson’s company utilized the same technology used on the Get Back series.

Statement from Let It Be Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg

In a statement, Lindsay-Hogg talked about the negative reaction Let It Be originally received, and also reflected on the positive aspects of the movie.

“Let It Be was ready to go in October/November 1969, but it didn’t come out until April 1970,” Lindsay-Hogg noted. “One month before its release, The Beatles officially broke up. And so the people went to see Let It Be with sadness in their hearts, thinking, ‘I’ll never see The Beatles together again. I will never have that joy again,’ and it very much darkened the perception of the film.”

He continued, “But, in fact, how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs. And then you get to the roof and you see their excitement, camaraderie and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time, and we view it with full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy.”

The director also praised Jackson for the work he did on the Get Back docuseries.

“I was knocked out by what Peter was able to do with Get Back,” he said, “using all the footage I’d shot 50 years previously.”

Statement from Peter Jackson

In his own statement, Jackson expressed his excitement about the upcoming released of the restored Let It Be.

“I was so lucky to have access to Michael’s outtakes for Get Back, and I’ve always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story,” Jackson said. “Over three parts, we showed Michael and The Beatles filming a groundbreaking new documentary, and Let It Be is that documentary – the movie they released in 1970.”

He added, “The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back, while Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be. Michael Lindsay-Hogg was unfailingly helpful and gracious while I made Get Back, and it’s only right that his original movie has the last word … looking and sounding far better than it did in 1970.”