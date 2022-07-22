Peter Jackson Plans New Beatles Film with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

After returning to the world of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Peter Jackson is well on his way to doing the same with The Beatles. The director is plotting a new film based on The Beatles with the help of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Following his three-part docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, which aired on Disney+ in 2021, Jackson is already thinking up the next story he wants to tell around The Beatles, in collaboration with two of the founding members.

“I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than ‘Get Back,’” said Jackson in a recent interview. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary, and that’s all I can really say.”

Combing through 130 hours of audio and 57 hours of film shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, The Beatles: Get Back was a labor of love for Jackson, who spent several years sifting through the material, digitally restoring footage, and piecing together the final film, documenting the band recording the 14 songs on their final studio album Let It Be.

“In a way, my idea of heaven is to take footage from someone else, and Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot amazing footage,” said Jackson. “It wasn’t as intense as making three Lord of the Rings back to back, but it was four years with a pandemic in the middle of it all.”

Photo: Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.