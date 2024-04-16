Blues Legend Robin Trower Announces US Tour in 2024

He’s been producing incredible blues-rock tunes for over six decades, but Robin Trower is far from done performing live. The blues legend just announced an extensive US tour this year through September and October! The Bridge Of Sighs hitmaker will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of his most influential albums. No supporting or opening acts have been announced. Trower will also be releasing a live concert DVD on May 17 and is currently touring the United Kingdom ahead of his US tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Robin Trower 2024 Tour will start on September 14 in Des Moines, Iowa at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater. The tour will end on October 28 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage Theatre.

The main hub to get tickets to see Robin Trower’s upcoming Bridge Of Sighs Tour will be Ticketmaster. It looks like there will be a few different presale events for select dates starting on April 17 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will begin on April 19 at 10:00 am local. Once tickets are available to the general public, you might find tickets for cheaper than face value over at Stubhub. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about scams and fake tickets like you would with similar third-party ticketing platforms. It’s worth checking out, at least!

Get your tickets to see Robin Trower live in concert before they sell out!

September 14 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

September 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 17 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

September 19 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

September 21 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

September 22 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

September 23 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

September 24 – Kalamazoo, MI – State Theatre

September 26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 27 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

September 28 – Greenburg, PA – Palace Theater

October 1 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

October 2 – Ithaca, NY – Ithaca State Theatre

October 3 – Albany, NY – The Egg

October 5 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall

October 6 – Portland, ME – Aura

October 8 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

October 9 – Londonderry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

October 11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

October 12 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

October 13 – Huntington, NY – Paramount Theatre

October 15 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

October 17 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penns Peak

October 18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

October 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Music Box

October 21 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere Music Hall

October 22 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere Music Hall

October 24 – Richmond, VA – The National

October 27 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

October 28 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theatre

Photo courtesy of Robin Trower’s official Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.