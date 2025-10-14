These 3 Confusing Song Lyrics Make Even Less Sense as I Get Older

When you’re young, a lot of songs don’t make sense. You lack the life experience to pick up on references and emotions. Then, some song lyrics remain confusing even after you grow up. The three songs below are, and have always been, a little confusing lyrically. Revisit these confounding hits.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana

Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is the ultimate grunge anthem. It more or less jump-started the sub-genre, giving it legs to survive for a decade or so. Despite how this song resonated with the ’90s youth, its lyrics are confusing.

This song did its job. It was meant to capture the reckless spirit of being young while also poking fun at some of the “in-crowd.” It was the perfect outcast anthem, even if the lyrics didn’t make perfect sense. Here we are now, entertain us / A mulatto, an albino / A mosquito, my libido, Kurt Cobain sings in the chorus. While we’re sure Cobain had some intention for that odd grouping of words, the meaning is obscured for many listeners. In the end, however, it didn’t matter much whether listeners knew what Cobain’s intentions were. This song became an instant classic, firing up the next generation of rockers.

“Give It Away” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Give It Away” was written after frontman Anthony Kiedis was generously gifted a jacket by his then-girlfriend. However, if you didn’t have this context, you’d be forgiven for not having any clue what he was talking about.

This Chili Peppers song is about altruism, but that message gets lost somewhat beneath this iconic rhythm. What I got, you got to give it to your mamma / What I got, you’ve got to give it to your pappa / What I got, you got to give it to your daughter, makes sense in the grand scheme of this song, but you almost need a reference key to understand these confusing lyrics.

“Stairway to Heaven” – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway to Heaven” is one of the most iconic rock songs of all time. It’s steeped in the Zeppelin tradition of near-fantasy style writing. The story in this song is heady and mystical, and not without its head-scratching moments.

The lyrics to “Stairway to Heaven” read like a prophecy that the listener has to untangle. It’s whispered that soon if we all call the tune / Then the piper will lead us to reason, the confusing lyrics read. This song has been enjoyed for generations, but has it been truly understood? You’d have to take the time to read into the band’s words to get the big picture here.

