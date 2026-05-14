These 3 Forgotten George Jones Songs Are Still Worth Listening to Today

George Jones has a lengthy history in country music that is almost unmatched. Among his many, many hits are “White Lightning”, “The Grand Tour”, and of course “He Stopped Loving Her Today”.

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But there are still plenty of other songs Jones released over the years, including these three, which sadly have already been forgotten by most country music fans.

“I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair”

In 1992, Jones released “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair”. Written by Billy Yates, Frank Dycus, and Kerry Kurt Phillips, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” appears on Jones’s Walls Can Fall album.

“I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” became a Top 40 hit for Jones, which may not seem that impressive. But the song’s success comes 38 years after he released his first single, “No Money In This Deal”. One year later, in 1955, Jones had his first Top 5 single, with “Why Baby Why”.

Written for Jones, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” came after he sang “Rockin’ Years” with Dolly Parton. The label didn’t want Jones’s voice on it, so he was replaced by Ricky Van Shelton.

“I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” says, “I don’t need your rockin’ chair / Your Geritol or your Medicare / Well I still got neon in my veins / This grey hair don’t mean a thing / I do my rockin’ on the stage / You can’t put this possum in a cage / My body’s old but it ain’t impaired / Well I don’t need your rockin’ chair.”

“Tender Years”

Out in 1961, “Tender Years” is written by Jones and Darrell Edwards. It appears on his George Jones Sings From The Heart project.

The song says, “So if I can’t be your first love / I’ll wait and be your last / I’ll be somewhere in your future / To help you forget the past / And you’ll know that I love you / With a love that’s sincere / ‘Cause I’ll wait ’til you’re through living / In your tender years.”

“I’m Not Ready Yet”

“I’m Not Ready Yet” came right after “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, which is why it likely isn’t as remembered as some of his other songs. On I Am What I Am, Tom T. Hall is the song’s writer.

The song was first recorded by The Blue Boys in 1968.

“I’m Not Ready Yet” says, “I know I should of left the day / I knew your love was dying / But I passed up every date / That I ever set / But I know I’ll leave / When my heart tells me it’s ready / But I’m still around, but I’m not ready yet”.

Both Marty Robbins and Tammy Wynette also recorded versions of “I’m Not Ready Yet”.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns