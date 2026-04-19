These 3 One-Hit Wonders From 1976 Were Surprisingly All Chart-Topping Singles

For most artists, a No. 1 single is the beginning of a career that lasts at least several years. But some acts have songs that are one-hit wonders, including these three. All out in 1976, each of these songs went all the way to the top of the charts.

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“Afternoon Delight” by Starland Vocal Band

Not only is “Afternoon Delight” Starland Vocal Band’s only No. 1 hit, but it’s also their very first single. On their eponymous debut, “Afternoon Delight” was written by band member Bill Danoff. Danoff was part of Starland Vocal Band along with his then-wife, Taffy Nivert, plus Jon Carroll and Margot Chapman.

Their only charting single, “Afternoon Delight,” says, “Started out this morning feeling so polite / I always thought a fish could not be caught who didn’t bite / But you’ve got some bait a waitin’, and I think I might / Like nibblin’ in a little afternoon delight.”

The Starland Vocal Band may not have been the success the four members hoped for. But Danoff and Nivert still had plenty of success as songwriters. They wrote “Take Me Home, Country Roads” with John Denver.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry had one hit single: “Play That Funky Music”. Arguably one of the biggest hits of the 1970s, the band’s lead singer, Rob Parissi, is the sole writer of the song.

“Play That Funky Music” says, “Play that funky music, white boy / Play that funky music right / Play that funky music, white boy / Lay down that boogie / And play that funky music ’til you die.”

The song’s inspiration came from a fan question during one of their concerts. Later, Vanilla Ice released his own version of “Play That Funky Music” in 1990.

“Torn Between Two Lovers” by Mary MacGregor

“Torn Between Two Lovers” is Mary MacGregor’s debut single. The title track of her freshman record, Peter Yarrow and Phillip Jarrell are the two writers of the song.

The song is about a woman in love with two different men. “Torn Between Two Lovers” says, “Torn between two lovers, feelin’ like a fool / Lovin’ both of you is breakin’ all the rules / Torn between two lovers, feelin’ like a fool / Lovin’ you both is breakin’ all the rules.”

A two-week No. 1 hit for MacGregor, she follows “Torn Between Two Lovers” with “This Girl (Has Turned into a Woman)”, which landed in the Top 30. Her last hit came in 1979, with “Good Friend”.

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