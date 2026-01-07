These 3 Psychedelic Rock Albums Are Undeniably Perfect From Start To Finish

Psychedelic rock took the world by storm in the late 1960s, and so many amazing records hit the shelves from 1966 to 1969. The following three psych-rock classics, however, are hailed as “perfect” by many fans out there. You might just agree with them. Let’s take a look a three psychedelic rock albums that are (arguably) perfect from start to finish!

‘The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn’ by Pink Floyd (1967)

A controversial entry? Maybe. Pink Floyd’s later works got a lot more love than their debut record, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. However, Syd Barrett’s musicianship and leadership were unmatched, and this might just be one of the best debut psych-rock albums of all time. It’s so whimsical, so experimental, so British. You just can’t beat it. “Interstellar Overdrive” and “See Emily Play” are essential listening, but few songs on this album warrant a skip.

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ by The Beatles (1967)

Kind of a normie entry, I know. But this Beatles album really is the psychedelic rock gift that keeps on giving. While I’m personally more partial to the psychedelic stylings of Revolver from the previous year, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band continues to thrill listeners, including those who weren’t born anywhere near the 1960s. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and “A Day In The Life” are some of the best tunes, but this classic record deserves a spin from start to finish. And you’ll probably want to listen to it over and over again.

‘The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators’ by The 13th Floor Elevators (1966)

I’ll forever die on the hill that 13th Floor Elevators were massively underrated and deserve to be in the ranks of Pink Floyd and other psychedelic rock greats. Roky Erickson was a genius. And The Psychedelic Sounds Of The 13th Floor Elevators is one of the best rock albums of the era. Only one hit from this album made it to the charts, the delightful electric-jug-featuring “You’re Gonna Miss Me”. But, truly, the rest of the album is worthy of a thorough listen from start to finish. I recommend checking out the Charly Records re-release from 2005, which features a number of bonus tracks like “We Sell Soul” and “She Lives (In A Time Of Her Own)”, plus some acid-rock covers of Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Kinks, and more.

