These 3 Rock Songs From 1988 Have Unbelievably Sad Lyrics, but We Keep Listening to Them Anyway

There are sad songs, and then there are songs that are so tragic, they should come with a warning. These are three rock songs with the saddest lyrics, which all came out in 1988.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Where Do Broken Hearts Go” by Whitney Houston

On Whitney Houston‘s sophomore Whitney album, “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” was written by Frank Wildhorn and Chuck Jackson. One of Houston’s biggest hits, the song was reportedly written for her, with most of it written in about 40 minutes.

“Where Do Broken Hearts Go” begins with, “I know it’s been some time / But there’s something on my mind / You see, I haven’t been the same / Since that cold November day / We said we needed space / But all we found was an empty place / And the only thing / I learned, is that I need you desperately /. So here I am / And can you please tell me / Where do broken hearts go?“

“Hold On To The Nights” by Richard Marx

A song about feelings that cannot be acted on, “Hold On To The Nights” is written by Richard Marx, for his eponymous debut record. “Hold On To The Nights” is based on a true story, although not one that Marx experienced firsthand.

“A friend of mine went through exactly that,” Marx tells Songfacts. “There were parts of it that I could really relate to. But this guy just thought that he was in the right situation, but he met somebody else. … And the girl was involved with somebody already at the time, and they just never got together. They never made a go of it. “

“Hold On To The Nights” says, “How do we explain / Something that took us by surprise / Promises in vain / Love that is real but in disguise / What happens now / Do we break another rule / Let our lovers play the fool / I don’t know how / To stop feeling this way.”

“Look Away” by Chicago

On Chicago’s Chicago 19 record is “Look Away”, a heartbreaking song written by Diane Warren. A two-week No. 1 hit for Chicago, “Look Away” is about one person holding on to a relationship that has already ended.

“Look Away” says, “But if you see me walking by / And the tears are in my eyes / Look away, baby, look away / If we meet on the streets someday / And I don’t know what to say / Look away, baby, look away / Don’t look at me / I don’t want you to see me this way.”

“Look Away” became Chicago’s final No. 1 until 1997, with “Here In My Heart”.

Photo by Goedefroit Music/Getty Images