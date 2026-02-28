“Do Y’all Know Who Y’all Watching?”: Social Media Calls Out Crowd’s Lackluster Reaction to New Music From 90s Country Legend

Arriving on scene with her 1996 single “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, Jo Dee Messina took the ’90s country world by storm. Hits like 1998’s “I’m Alright” and the Tim McGraw duet “Bring On the Rain” are still synonymous with the country radio sound of the late ’90s and early aughts. After not releasing a full-length album since 2014’s Me, the now 55-year-old Messina has announced that new music is on the way in 2026. She gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come during her Saturday (Feb. 27) performance at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida. While fans celebrated the occasion on social media, many pointed out that the live audience’s response didn’t quite match the occasion.

Jo Dee Messina Debuts New Song in Florida

Sporting a lacy white top, green shorts, and calf-length white boots, Jo Dee Messina seemingly hasn’t missed a step since the ’90s. As video footage of her performing a new song, “Message in a Bottle,” made the rounds on social media, fans praised her vocal prowess and energy.

However, the same apparently couldn’t be said of the crowd, most of whom remained largely still and silent in the brief clip that Messina shared to social media. “well that crowd looks like they’re real fun to be around,” noted one TikTok user.

“I would have ben screaming and dancing. Why does the crowd look so asleep?” agreed another. “DO YALL KNOW WHO YALL WATCHING?”

Making a Comeback

Despite the Florida crowd’s lukewarm reception, fans all over the Internet lost their minds last year when Jo Dee Messina teased her 2026 return to the spotlight.

At her commercial peak, Messina scored six No. 1 hits, sold more than 5 million albums, and picked up an award each from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. After not releasing new music for more than a decade, the two-time Grammy nominee upped her social media presence in 2025, sparking a renewed interest in her career.

While Messina has not revealed details like an album title or release date, she gave fans a taste of her next project with a snippet of the lead single, “Some Bridges.”

