These 3 Rock Songs Were All Hits in 1986, Even Though the Lyrics Are Very Odd

The 1980s are without question one of the best decades in country music. Especially in 1986, some of the best songs were ever released. They are songs that people still sing along with today, although they don’t all make sense. These three rock songs were all hits in 1986, even though they have exceptionally odd lyrics.

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“You Can Call Me Al” by Paul Simon

After Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel disbanded their Simon & Garfunkel duo, Simon embarked on a solo career, and a successful one at that. Written by Simon, “You Can Call Me Al” appeared on his Graceland album.

Although “You Can Call Me Al” has a deeper meaning, inspired by Simon’s time in South Africa amid their political unrest, the lyrics are loosely based on a personal experience when someone mistook his name for Al and his then-wife Peggy as Betty. The song says, “Bone digger, bone digger / Dogs in the moonlight / Far away in my well-lit door / Mr. Beer Belly, Beer Belly / Get these mutts away from me, you know / I don’t find this stuff amusing anymore / If you would be my bodyguard, I can be your long-lost pal / I can call you Betty / And Betty, when you call me, you can call me Al.”

“You Can Call Me Al” is Simon’s final Top 10 single.

“Hip To Be Square” by Huey Lewis and the News

When Huey Lewis and the News released “Hip To Be Square” in 1986, they were in the middle of a streak of hits at radio, with songs like “I Want A New Drug”, “The Power Of Love”, and more. “Hip To Be Square” is the second single from the group’s fourth studio album, Fore!. The song is written by Lewis, along with Bill Gibson and Sean Hopper.

“Hip To Be Square” says, “I like my bands in business suits, I watch them on TV / I’m working out most every day and watching what I eat / They tell me that it’s good for me, but I don’t even care / I know that it’s crazy / I know that it’s nowhere / But there is no denying that / It’s hip to be square.”

“Emotion In Motion” by Ric Ocasek

Ric Ocasek is best known as the lead singer of the band the Cars. But he also had a moderately successful solo career. On his own, Ocasek had one No.1 single, and it’s “Emotion In Motion”. The song is on his sophomore This Side Of Paradise project.

“Emotion In Motion” says, “I’ll hold on to you / ’Til the stars no longer wink / I’ll hold on to you / ’Til you figure out / Just what to think ’cause / You’re emotion in motion / My magical potion / You’re emotion in motion / To me.”

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