These 3 Songs From 1975 Found a Place on Both the Country and Rock Charts

Having a hit single on one chart is success enough. But some artists are so talented that they have crossover songs. These three songs all came out in 1975 and did well on both the country and rock charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver

By the time John Denver released “Thank God I’m A Country Boy”, he was quite used to having songs on both charts. His previous hits include “Annie’s Song”, “Back Home Again”, and “Sweet Surrender”. But “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” is Denver’s first No. 1 on both the country and the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Written by John Martin Sommers, “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” sounds like a country classic. A celebration of the simple things in life, “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” says, “Well, I got me a fine wife, I got me old fiddle / When the sun’s coming up, I got cakes on the griddle And life ain’t nothing but a funny, funny riddle, thank God I’m a country boy.”

Denver follows “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” with “I’m Sorry”, which also hit No. 1 on both charts.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter

Jessi Colter had one crossover hit, and it’s “I’m Not Lisa”. Written by Colter, the song is also her only No. 1 hit. On her sophomore I’m Jessi Colter album, the record was produced by Ken Mansfield and her own husband, Waylon Jennings.

“I’m Not Lisa” says, “I’m not Lisa, my name is Julie / Lisa left you years ago / My eyes are not blue, but mine won’t leave you / Till the sunlight has touched your face.”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, Colter originally wrote “I’m Not Lisa” with the name Julie instead. But since Jennings had already written a song called “Julie”, which Porter Wagoner released in 1967, she switched the name in the song.

Have You Never Been Mellow” by Olivia Newton-John

“Have You Never Been Mellow” is not Olivia Newton-John’s only crossover hit, but it is one of her most successful. The title track of her fifth studio album, the song is written by John Farrar.

A cautionary tale, “Have You Never Been Mellow” says, “There was a time when I was in a hurry as you are / I was like you / There was a day when I just had to tell my point of view / I was like you / Now I don’t mean to make you frown / No, I just want you to slow down / Have you never been mellow? / Have you never tried to find a comfort from inside you?“

Newton-John’s version of “Have You Never Been Mellow” is the most successful, but it isn’t the only one. Numerous other artists have recorded the song, including Dionne Warwick and Billy Vaughn, among others.

Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images