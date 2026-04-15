Liam Gallagher Reveals His Mum Pushed Him Toward Oasis Hall of Fame Induction

It’s official, Oasis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although a special moment for the group consisting of brother Noel and Liam Gallagher – For Liam, he’s been incredibly outspoken on the Rock Hall, often calling it a “load of Bollox.” But that suddenly changed when the Rock Hall placed them in the 2026 induction class. Sharing his excitement, Liam admitted that his “mummy” told him to stop being a “d**k.”

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On April 14, Liam fired off a series of messages on Twitter that surprised some fans. He stated, “I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream.”

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

That message alone caught the attention of fans who vividly remember his criticism of the Rock Hall. Liam followed with another message, suggesting it was “reverse psychology.” But some pushed back on the idea, wanting to know why he changed his mind when receiving the induction. “Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organisation.”

Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

[RELATED: Liam Gallagher’s “Big Announcement” Tease Sends Oasis Fans Into a Frenzy]

What Exactly Did Liam Gallagher’s Mom Tell Him?

Even at 53, Liam still knows to listen to his mother. But it’s what his mother told him that was shocking. Not holding back, he continued, “She’s told me to stop being a d**k and go to the awards and behave, and you never know, you might enjoy it.”

Having his mother supposedly call him a “d**k”, Liam appeared to take the advice to heart as he softened his stance on the Rock Hall.

For those needing a refresher, Liam hurled insult after insult at the Rock Hall. Just over the last few years, he labeled them “wankers” and “bumbaclarts”, which is derived from the word “bum cloth.”

Liam continued his assault on the Rock Hall, telling Rolling Stone Oasis deserved to be a member. “I certainly think I do. I know what it entails and it won’t be happening, OK. They showed me all these exhibits of Oasis stuff. It’s a great place, but I won’t be doing it.”

But if there’s one person who can get Liam to change his tune, it might just be his mum. Between the insults and the sudden excitement, it seems her advice carried more weight than any Hall of Fame honor ever could.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)