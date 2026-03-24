These 3 Songs Written by Ronnie Bowman Will Always Be Classics

Ronnie Bowman was just 64 years old when he passed away on March 22, 2026, in a motorcycle accident. A talented artist, Bowman had his own successful solo career. But he was also a gifted songwriter, penning these three songs, which will always be classics.

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“Nobody To Blame” by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton’s first Top 10 hit, “Nobody To Blame” is on Stapleton’s debut Traveller album. Written by Bowman, Stapleton, and Barry Bales, the three won the ACM Award for Song of the Year with “Nobody To Blame”.

A tongue-in-cheek tune about admitting one’s own fallacies, albeit too late, “Nobody To Blame” says, “I know right where I went wrong / I know just what got her gone / Turned my life into this country song / And I got nobody to blame but me / I got nobody to blame but me.”

“Never Wanted Nothing More” by Kenny Chesney

Before Stapleton had a successful career as an artist, he was an established songwriter. Among his early hits is “Never Wanted Nothing More”, a song Stapleton and Bowman wrote for Kenny Chesney. Out in 2007, “Never Wanted Nothing More” is on Chesney’s Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates. It became one of Chesney’s many No. 1 hits.

“Never Wanted Nothing More” is the first song Bowman wrote with Stapleton.

“Chris came over to the house, and we started writing,” Bowman tells Bluegrass Today. “A day later, we had a handful of good songs, but this one just really stood out. We went right in and recorded a demo.”

The sweet story song says, “One Sunday I listened to the preacher, and I knew he was preaching to me / I couldn’t help it I walked up front, and I got down on my knees / Right then and there, I swear I changed when I found the Lord / Glory Hallelujah, good God almighty I never wanted nothing more.”

“It’s Getting Better All The Time” by Brooks & Dunn

In 2004, Brooks & Dunn released “It’s Getting Better All The Time”. A heartbreaking song, Bowman wrote “It’s Getting Better All The Time” with Don Cook.

On the duo’s The Greatest Hits Collection II project, “It’s Getting Better All The Time” says, “I don’t stop breathing every time the phone rings / My heart don’t race when someone’s at my door / I’ve almost given up thinking you’re ever gonna call / I don’t believe in magic anymore / I just don’t lie awake at night / Asking God to get you off my mind / It’s getting better all the time.”

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