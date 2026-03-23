Ronnie Bowman was more than a bluegrass singer. He was also an established songwriter and composer. Looking past his solo career, the singer was part of the Lonesome River Band and even collaborated with Chris Stapleton. His writing credits included “Outlaw State of Mind” and “Nobody to Blame.” Having fashioned a career in the music industry that spanned nearly four decades, Bowman sadly passed away over the weekend.

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The news of Bowman’s passing comes as a shock to many within the music industry and Nashville. On March 22, the songwriter was enjoying a ride on his motorcycle when tragedy struck, as he was involved in a fatal accident that ultimately claimed his life.

Although his life was cut short, Bowman’s legacy continues on thanks to his passion for music. From an early age, the singer showcased his talents at local churches in the Blue Ridge Mountains. But that passion eventually led him to the heart of country music. And while loving his time with Stapleton, he also wrote for Marcus King, Cody Johnson, George Strait, Jake Owen, and more.

[RELATED: 3 Songs That Chris Stapleton Wrote but Didn’t Keep for Himself]

The Night Ronnie Bowman Serenaded Dierks Bentley’s Wife

With Bowman having worked alongside some of the biggest names in country, Dierks Bentley took a moment to remember his friend. Posting a picture of them together, he wrote, “Going to take awhile for it to sink in that Ronnie Bowman is gone. He was the favorite bluegrass and country singer of everyone I know. And he was everyone’s favorite hang.”

Recalling a special moment with Bowman, Bentley explained how his wife loved “It’s Getting Better All the Time.” When the two met, Bentley had an idea. “While she was sleeping in a bunk on the bus, I went and found Ronnie and asked him if he would come serenade her! He came up on the bus with his guitar, snuck back into the middle bunk section which is very dark, hit the first chord and ‘I don’t stop breathing every time the phone rings….’”

Much to her surprise, Bentley’s wife was getting a special, private performance from Bowman himself. “It was the sweetest thing to do, and that’s just how he was. Listening to that song takes on a whole new meaning now.”

As stories like Bentley’s continue to surface, they paint a clear picture of the man Bowman was. A gifted artist with a generous spirit, he left a lasting mark not only through his music but through his passion.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)