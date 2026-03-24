Why Marcus King Just Canceled His Entire International Tour

Marcus King won’t be heading overseas after all. In an Instagram post, the singer revealed why he’s canceled his planned April shows in Australia and New Zealand.

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“There’s nothing in the world we hate more than having to cancel a show, let alone an entire tour – but sometimes the business side of things just doesn’t line up with our desire / need to play for as many of you amazing folks as possible,” King wrote. “With that, we sadly must announce that due to the cancelation of Bluesfest, we won’t be able to go on with our planned Australia & New Zealand run.”

“Bluesfest was the anchor for this trip and without that, it just isn’t possible,” he added. “We WILL be back and we WILL get together again next get down – down under.”

King’s statement came just days after Bluesfest organizers announced that the festival would not go on in 2026.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome and the impact it will have on our artists, staff, partners, vendors and the many loyal Bluesfest fans who have been part of the festival’s journey for more than three decades,” the statement read in part. “… Rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with softer ticket demand and international uncertainties, have made it impossible to proceed with the festival in 2026.”

The event was scheduled to take place April 2-5. Performers including Erykah Badu, Earth, Wind & Fire, Counting Crows, and The Black Crowes were supposed to play.

Marcus King’s Upcoming Tour

Now, all those people, like King, won’t be taking the stage in Byron Bay. King, however, still has lots of shows on his calendar.

He’s set to play Stagecoach Festival in April, before he heads out on his Darling Blue Pt. 2 Tour the following month. King will crisscross the U.S. on his tour, which will conclude on Sept. 25 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The trek is in support of King’s album, Darling Blue, which he put out in September 2025.

“This album is a love letter to the mountains I call home,” King wrote on Instagram at the time, “and a declaration of love for the woman that reminded me that life is worth living.”

Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images