3 Brilliant Classic Rock Songs That Were Never Hit Singles

Most of the world’s most famous classic rock songs were charting successes, peaking somewhere in the Top 40 or Top 10 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Others have become retrospective classics despite never reaching a high spot on that chart. And that’s the case for the following famous rock songs that were technically never hit singles. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac (1975)

This is a rare example of a really existential rock song from the 1970s, during a time in popular music when everything was about partying and love songs. Fleetwood Mac dished out plenty of love songs and falling-out-of-love songs, but “Landslide” is a bit of a unique track. Stevie Nicks wrote this gut-wrenching tune about aging, making big choices in life, and figuring out which path to take. And even though everybody knows it today, and it has been covered many times, it wasn’t actually very successful back in 1975. It made it to the charts, but it fell just shy of the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Though, The Chicks would make it to No. 7 in 2002 with their cover version.

“All My Loving” by The Beatles (1964)

It’s difficult to imagine any single by The Beatles not reaching the Top 40 in the United States from 1963 onward. They enjoyed nearly two dozen No. 1 hits in the States, after all. And yet, this underrated gem never quite made it to the top, despite being one of the Fab Four’s most well-known songs. “All My Loving” from With The Beatles was sorely overlooked upon its release. It peaked at only No. 45 in the US. What gives?

“Should I Stay Or Should I Go?” by The Clash (1982)

This might just be one of the most memorable and upbeat punk rock songs of the early 1980s. It isn’t overplayed on classic rock radio, but when it comes on, it gets everybody in earshot moving. An absolute classic. And you might be surprised to learn that this song is definitely worthy of a spot on our list of famous rock songs that were never actually hit singles.

“Should I Stay Or Should I Go?” hit the airwaves when The Clash was still, more or less, a national UK band that didn’t quite hit global fame. The track made it to No. 17 in the UK, but in the US? It didn’t break the Top 40 on the Hot 100.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns