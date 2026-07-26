Megan Moroney Recalls Her “Alarming” Wardrobe Malfunction After Ella Langley’s Viral Moment

Megan Moroney handled a wardrobe malfunction like a pro. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Moroney recalled a close call she experienced while playing at Bourbon & Beyond back in 2025.

“I was playing a festival in Kentucky, and [on] song number three, dress pops open in the back. I feel it. There was a breeze,” she said. “I’ve got nothing on under that dress.”

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Moroney continued to perform as she plotted how to handle the situation.

“There was one part in the [set] where I walked off stage to do a guitar change,” she said. “While I’m playing, I’m thinking, OK. I know my agent had on a jersey, so I’m going to run off stage and instead of doing the guitar change, I’m going to say, ‘Take your shirt off.’”

Moroney did just that and managed to save the day.

“I put the jersey on over the dress for the remainder of the show,” she said. “That was alarming, because I thought I was going to flash everyone.”

Ella Langley Recently Used Megan Moroney’s Move

Putting a jersey on over a dress is a popular move to combat wardrobe malfunctions. In fact, Ella Langley recently had to do just that.

The situation happened in Baltimore, where Langley was opening up for Morgan Wallen on his Still the Problem Tour. Two songs into her hour-long set, Langley’s dress started to come undone.

“It’s raining,” she told the crowd. “I’m pretty sure half of my dress has somehow already come unzipped.”

Someone backstage heard Langley’s announcement to the crowd, and ran onto the stage to solve the problem.

Since the show took place at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Baltimore Ravens, Langley was offered a Ravens jersey.

She proceeded to throw the jersey on over her dress, and continue her set.

Later, Langley took to her Instagram Story to relive the experience.

“Yesterday my entire dress came unzipped on song #2 in a 60 minute set in the pouring down rain in a stadium full of people,” she wrote. “S/O to the Revans for saving the day!”

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