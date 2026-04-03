“Country Music Fans Would Eat That Up”: Jason Aldean Definitely Believes This Record-Breaking Duo Is Eyeing a Reunion

Could Florida Georgia Line actually be getting back together? Jason Aldean certainly seems to think so.

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After what he says has been “a few weird years,” Jason Aldean said there’s talk in town of things happening with the ex-duo. This follows an appearance that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly made at Aldean’s party on March 19, to celebrate Aldean having 31 No. 1’s. Since their split in 2022, this is the first performance they’ve done together.

The night included performances from the band Alabama, Blake Shelton, and Travis Tritt. Kelly and Hubbard took the stage to perform the song “You Make It Easy”, which went No. 1 in May of 2018.

“It was really cool to see those guys back together,” Aldean told the Try That In A Small Town podcast. “I mean, man, they were such a big duo and, in my opinion, one of the biggest duos we’ve had in this business. Love ’em or hate ’em, it is a fact. It was good to see those guys back on stage together playing and, you know, I think in town here we’ve all been kind of hearing rumblings of stuff.”

“I would assume there’s probably going to be a record at some point, and I feel like they’re kind of getting there,” Aldean continued. “I think the country music fans would eat that up, and so I’m pulling for those guys to hopefully make a record and get back.”

Take it from us, Aldean’s not the only one pulling for these two to make a comeback.

What Happened With Florida Georgia Line?

You definitely know Florida Georgia Line, even if you don’t think you do. The bro-country sensation took over the charts with songs like “Cruise” back in 2012, which was eventually followed by the success of other major hits like “Meant To Be”, a collaboration with Bebe Rexha, and “Up Down”, which they released with Morgan Wallen.

In February of 2022, all that came to a halt when Hubbard and Kelly decided to part ways musically.

According to Hubbard, the decision came down to Kelly wanting to pursue solo stuff and Hubbard not wanting to juggle two careers. According to Kelly, though, Hubbard had released a song with Tim McGraw without consulting him, which left Kelly feeling blindsided at the time. “Tyler had solo music out before I even did,” Kelly told Bussin’ With The Boys.

However, when asked if he would ever want to get the band back together, Kelly’s response was, “Time will tell.”

“I mean, you never know, man, look at the Eagles, I mean, there’s lots of groups that have gone through way worse things than we have, you know,” Kelly shared. “At the height of everything, it just never was really terrible; it’s just seeing things different.”

After this recent performance at Jason Aldean’s party, hopes of a possible reunion have started to be restored.

Photo by: John Shearer