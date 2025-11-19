Billy Strings Opens New Jersey Show With a Tribute Cover Mourning Todd Snider’s Recent Passing

On Friday, November 14, the satirical and insightful Todd Snider passed away from pneumonia in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 59. Snidder was a staple player in alt-country, folk, and Americana, as well as one of the many musicians who established East Nashville as a hub for an alternative sound that juxtaposed Music Row. Since his passing, artists such as Jack Johnson, Cody Canada, Robert Earl Keen, Margo Price, and many more have paid tribute to the late great player. Another artist to add to that list is Billy Strings.

During the second sold-out night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, fellow alt-country and Americana player, as well as renowned bluegrass picker, Billy Strings, paid tribute to Todd Snider by opening up his show with a cover of Snider’s popular single, “Play A Train Song”.

After finishing his cover, Strings took a moment to acknowledge the significance by stating, “Thank you so much. There is a little train song for our brother, Todd.” “Not much to say…what can you say about Todd Snider, besides that he was a real troubadour, a real rambling man.”

Following that brief remark, Strings then shared an anecdote about the time he left a jacket backstage at a festival, only to then see a picture of Todd Snider wearing it a day or two later.

Behind Todd Snider’s 2004 Track “Play A Train Song”

Todd Snider was not one of those musicians you’d frequently see on any major charts. Rather, he was a songwriter’s songwriter and played music not for the masses, but for devout fans of underground country/folk music. In his catalog of sharp-witted and empathetic tunes, the most popular is likely his 2004 single, “Play A Train Song”.

Released on his 2004 album East Nashville Skyline, Todd Snider’s single is a tribute to his late manager and friend, Skip Litz. That being so, it’s awfully ironic that Strings chose to play this song to honor the late great Todd Snider. Regardless, it seems Strings is one of the many musicians and fans who will miss the one-of-a-kind Todd Snider.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina