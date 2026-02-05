Chris Stapleton’s Blunt One-Word Take on Releasing New Music Is Probably Not What Fans Were Hoping To Hear

Getting the chance to see your favorite singer perform live is a memorable moment for most fans. But when it comes to the All-American Road Show concert series, the show was more than a concert – it was a tribute to country music. Featuring names like Zach Top, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, and more, Chris Stapleton wanted to spread country music all over America. With fans excited and tickets selling fast, Stapleton just shared some heartbreaking news about 2026.

For fans who can snag a ticket to the All-American Road Show concert, they will get the chance to see Wilson, McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Molly Tuttle, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Teskey Brothers, Nikki Lane, Top, and Stapleton.

A truly stunning lineup of singers, Stapleton admitted that he received a great deal of help picking the right performers from his wife, Morgane. “We are very involved in that and we are very specific in who we ask to do those things and who we don’t ask. Sometimes, people want to make math out of it, but it’s not really math for us.”

Chris Stapleton Gives Blunt Answer On The Possibility Of New Music

Caring little about the stardom surrounding the singer or group, Stapleton added, “It’s ‘Does this fit with what we do, or is it different enough from what we do that it gives fans a different experience? Are we exposing people to some music that they might not find otherwise?’ We try to find people that may be outside of country music too.”

While helming the All-American Road Show, fans wanted to know about new music. He released his last album, Higher, in 2023. Hoping 2026 would end the drought, the singer was asked if he had been busy writing new music.

Keeping it plain and simple, Stapleton answered, “Nope.”

With no double meaning or hidden message, Stapleton clearly wanted to focus on the concert series and his career under the spotlight. While fans will have to wait a little longer, they can catch him live, starting May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. The All-American Road Show concert will run until October 9 with one last show in Kansas City, Missouri.

