This Country Star Just Attempted To Cover “One of the Best Country Songs Ever”—and George Strait Should Be Proud

Ernest is taking fans back to ’85. The country singer recently took to Instagram to share a cover of George Strait’s hit track, “The Chair.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“One of the best country songs ever. Written by Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran… here’s my attempt at it,” Ernest captioned the clip.

Ernest nailed his acoustic take on the song, which went No. 1 in both the U.S. and Canada.

Ernest’s cover post came amid excitement about new music from the singer. He’s set to release his latest single, “Lorelei,” on Jan. 30.

That’s not the only new music on the way, though. During a December appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Ernest revealed that he’s finished his next album.

“I’m going to put it out sometime like spring break. It’s going to be the perfect time for boat season,” Ernest said. “… There’s a little island inspiration in this next album for sure. And just like a little southern, too. It’s like Alabama and Jimmy Buffett had a baby.”

In an Instagram post, Ernest further teased that his upcoming releases will be “songs for beaches boats bars backyards and backroads.”

Ernest’s Upcoming Tour

In addition to releasing new music, 2026 will see Ernest set off on his Live from the South Tour. In a September Instagram post, Ernest described the run as “a night full of sounds from the south.”

“Born and raised in Nashville Tennessee and a lover of the south land… even further south where I find so much inspiration in the Virgin Islands,” he wrote. “This tour is gonna be so much fun playing some new music mixed with some of the favorites and also getting to share the stage with @codylohden @chandlerwaltersmusic @rhys_rutherford_—proud of them and ready to see the fellas rocking.”

He’ll kick off the tour on Jan. 21 in Denver, Colorado. From there, Ernest will travel across the U.S. before wrapping things up on April 18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In an Instagram post, Ernest confirmed that he’ll be doing meet and greets while on tour. Fans who purchase a VIP package, he said, will get the chance to meet Ernest, take a pic, and get something signed.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images