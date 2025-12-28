Ernest Teases an Unreleased Masterpiece He Wrote With Clint Black

Ernest is teasing an unreleased masterpiece. The country singer recently took to Instagram to share a clip of a song he penned earlier this year with Clint Black.

The heartbreak ballad with jazzy vibes has devastating lyrics.

“She broke my heart in two / Think ‘m finally doing better / She was leaving so I let her / All the signs were there,” Ernest sings in the clip. “There was leaving in her eyes / I was blinded by her lies / Oh, she saved my life the second she walked out that door / Now the devil doesn’t live here anymore / I said goodbye to all the whiskey that I poured / And now the devil doesn’t live here anymore.”

In the caption of the post, Ernest wrote, “One of my fav songs I got to write this year was with the legend @clintblack”

What’s Ahead For Ernest

While Ernest didn’t provide any more information on the track, there is new music coming from the singer. He’s set to release his latest single, “Lorelei,” on Jan. 30.

In an Instagram post, Ernest teased that his upcoming releases will be “songs for beaches boats bars backyards and backroads.”

In addition to releasing new music, 2026 will see Ernest set off on his Live from the South Tour. In a September Instagram post, Ernest described the run as “a night full of sounds from the south.”

“Born and raised in Nashville Tennessee and a lover of the south land… even further south where I find so much inspiration in the Virgin Islands,” he wrote. “This tour is gonna be so much fun playing some new music mixed with some of the favorites and also getting to share the stage with @codylohden @chandlerwaltersmusic @rhys_rutherford_ — proud of them and ready to see the fellas rocking.”

He’ll kick off the tour on Jan. 21 in Denver, Colorado. From there, Ernest will travel across the U.S. before wrapping things up on April 18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It’s no surprise Ernest is heading back on the road next year. He wrapped up his 2025 earlier this month, and expressed how much he loves performing in a celebratory Instagram post.

“We played our last show of the year last night in TAMPA. Thank you to anyone who came out and supported this year,” he wrote. “Looking forward to seeing yalll on the next lap around.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images