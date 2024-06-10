This Summer You’ll Be Able to Pour Yourself a Cup of Ambition with Dolly Parton’s Signature Wines

Dolly Parton is much more than a country icon, actress, and philanthropist. Over the years, she has branched out into several different ventures including baking mixes, a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, home goods, pet accessories, and others. Now, she has a tipsy team up on the way. Get your glasses ready for Dolly Parton Wine.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to press materials, Parton announced the new venture during her Fan Fair X appearance at CMA Fest. The first bottles will hit liquor store shelves next month. There’s no word on when in July the wine will be available. However, with any luck, it will be early enough in the month to have some of Parton’s wine on the Fourth of July.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Opens CMA Fest With a Bang: 5 Things You Missed]

The first wine to hit shelves will be the Dolly Wines California Chardonnay 2023. Tasting notes for the vintage are white peach, sweet cream, and toasty oak for balanced sweetness. Pre-sales are available exclusively at DollyWines.com

More About Dolly Parton’s Wine

Dolly’s wines represent a collaboration between Parton Family Cellars and Accolade Wines. A total of four varieties will be available. The chardonnay hits shelves in the United States next month. Then, in the fall, rosé and prosecco will launch in the United Kingdom. A sparkling wine from Parton’s collection will hit the Australian market in September.

Parton isn’t just allowing a winery to slap her branding on bottles. Instead, the country icon is heavily involved in the entire process. She gave input on the flavor, presentation, and feel of each variety. As a result, the Dolly Wines collection will exemplify the magic that Parton brings to the world.

Sandy Mayo, Accolade Wines chief marketing officer spoke about the collaboration in a statement. “We are beyond excited to bring Dolly Wines to the world. Dolly herself was involved in all aspects of each wine, and we thunk they capture her captivating sense of fun and sparkle perfectly,” Mayo said. “Like the lady herself, we think everyone will love it. Go ahead, pour yourself a cup of ambition.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images