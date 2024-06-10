Getting Back on Tour: Paul McCartney to Play a Series of Concerts in South America This Fall

Paul McCartney hasn’t played a full concert since the final show of his 2023 tour on December 16 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but the Beatles legend has announced that he’s getting back on the road this fall. McCartney’s Got Back Tour 2024 features five confirmed concerts in four South American countries.

Videos by American Songwriter

The trek will kick off October 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay, and currently is mapped out through an October 27 show in Lima, Peru. In between, McCartney will visit Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 5; Santiago, Chile, on October 11; and Córdoba, Argentina, on October 23.

[Buy Paul McCartney Concert Tickets]

Sir Paul’s concerts in Montevideo and Lima will be his first in those cities since 2014. He last performed in Córdoba in 2016, while his most recent shows in Buenos Aries and Santiago took place in 2019.

McCartney announced the tour with a post on his social media sites that featured a montage of footage from previous concerts. The promo also included audio of a live performance of The Beatles’ “Get Back.”

[RELATED: Watch Paul McCartney Roast Bruce Springsteen While Honoring Him With the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards]

Buying Tickets to McCartney’s Concerts

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 14. Pre-sale tickets also will be made available. Fans hoping to score early tickets for the concerts may want to check StubHub in the coming days.

About McCartney’s Most Recent Performances

The 2023 edition of McCartney’s Got Back Tour featured 18 shows, and included concerts in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

McCartney’s most recent performance was at the star-studded Jimmy Buffett tribute concert on April 11, 2024, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. During the show, Sir Paul sang the Beatles classic “Let It Be” with the Eagles.

Archival Live Collection One Hand Clapping Due Out Soon

Meanwhile, as previously announced, McCartney will be releasing an archival album titled One Hand Clapping on Friday, June 14.

The collection features recordings McCartney made with his old band Wings in August 1974 at Abbey Road Studios in London for a planned video documentary and possible live album that wound up being shelved.

One Hand Clapping features audio from sessions that were filmed and recorded over the course of four days. The new release features audio of all of the performances captured for the film, as well as a number of songs recorded off-camera that will be made available officially for the first time.

One Hand Clapping features versions of various Wings hits, plus many songs from the Band on the Run album. It also includes a rendition of McCartney’s solo classic “Maybe I’m Amazed,” reworked segments of a few Beatles tunes, and a version of the Moody Blues hit “Go Now” sung by Wings member Denny Laine.

One Hand Clapping will be available as a two-CD set, a two-LP collection, and via digital formats. An exclusive two-LP package available only online comes with a 7-inch vinyl single featuring previously unreleased solo performances recorded in the backyard of Abbey Road.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.