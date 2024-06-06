Thomas Rhett Will Release “Fun” New Album ‘About a Woman’ Later This Summer

It has been two years since Thomas Rhett released his last studio album, Where We Started. Yesterday, the Platinum-selling country singer will release his 11th album About a Woman later this year. The lead single “Beautiful As You” is already available to stream everywhere. He also plans to release the next single from the collection, “Gone Country” this Friday (June 7).

According to press materials, Rhett co-wrote 13 of the album’s 14 tracks. The album, he said, will be upbeat and fun. It will feature a foundation of the radio-ready country music fans expect from the hitmaker with layers of ‘80s-inspired production and thumping beats.

Thomas Rhett on About a Woman

Thomas Rhett spoke about his forthcoming album in a statement. “From top to bottom, I wanted to exude joy and fun with this project—and really just make people move,” he shared. “I went into making this record with a fearless attitude, put my blinders and my head down to try to make really fun music,” he added.

About a Woman isn’t exactly a concept album. However, Rhett said he had one subject in mind while creating the songs for the new collection. “I feel like if you were to ask me about what this record is about, the answer would be it’s about one woman, my wife,” he revealed. “It gave me an opportunity to say ‘I love you’ in a lot of different ways,” he added.

Rhett tapped into some classic tracks to create some of the songs on the album. For example, he interpolated the Whitney Houston hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” on “Don’t Wanna Dance.” Additionally, he expands on Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark” with “Back to Blue.”

About a Woman Tracklist

“Fool” “Overdrive” “Gone Country” “Beautiful As You” “Can’t Love You Anymore” “After All the Bars Are Closed” “Church” “Back to Blue” “Country for California” “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” “What Could Go Right” “Boots” “Don’t Wanna Dance” “I Could Spend Forever Loving You”

About a Woman will hit record stores and streaming platforms on August 23. Pre-orders are available now.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images