Through It All, These 3 Music Legends Have Remained Unapologetically Themselves

The entertainment business has its way of turning everyday people into larger-than-life figures. In reality, no one person is truly larger than life, but that is a philosophical discussion for another time. However, what the entertainment business seemingly does to individuals is change part of their character for the sake of a certain mission, whether that be financially or in regard to popularity. Now, that is a rather skeptical take, and certainly not true for every celebrity. Especially these three music legends, as they have remained unapologetically themselves through it all.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is 84 years old and one of the last living popular musical legends of the 1960s. He’s been a celebrity for 60 years, but nothing nor nobody has seemingly changed his approach to life and art. Which, to us, is with a curiosity and certain reckless abandon that creates for great adventure, even if the adventures in question are fairly small.

Something that highlights Dylan’s ability to listen to his gut and his gut alone is his several major musical transformations. The man is a folk singer, a pop star, a Christian musician, a rock ‘n’ roller, and generally, just a jack of all trades. This is an assumption, but there were surely people who told him to stick with what originally made him successful, but that’s not Dylan, and that’s not creative adventure.

Joni Mitchell

Unlike Dylan, the elements that showcase Joni Mitchell‘s unwavering disposition are her lack of change. Now, Mitchell has certainly experienced some personal changes through her career, of course. And has her music differed from album to album, yes.

Though the stump of Joni Mitchell is a stump rooted in transparency, honesty, and a trust in self. Again, this is speculation, but there were certainly people who encouraged Mitchell to take on a more pop-oriented aesthetic and sound. However, as we know, the legend never broke or bent, and has seemingly remained true to herself through everything fame entails.

Bruce Springsteen

Like Mitchell, the thing that alludes to Bruce Springsteen‘s steadfast belief in his core values is his lack of change. To us, the public, the Springsteen we hear on his 1973 debut album is the same Springsteen we hear now.

He’s never changed his act for the sake of ticket sales, and he’s never changed his music for the sake of garnering new fans. The legend knows who his fans are. He knows who he is. Consequently, he is stared public expansion in the face and turned it away.

