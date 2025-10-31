3 of the Most Heartbreaking Rock Songs From 1994

Rock took a sharp turn in the 1990s. Borrowing folk-songwriting elements and punk-band instrumentation, this decade saw rock take a downer. Alternative rock reigned supreme in its many forms, often dishing out sad songs. Below, find three rock songs released in 1994 that are sure to break your heart.

“All Apologies” (Live Version) (Nirvana)

Almost every Nirvana song had a little tinge of sadness to it. That’s grunge for you. Even if Kurt Cobain didn’t intend for all of his songs to have morose meanings, their undertones won out in the end.

“All Apologies” is best suited for someone who wants to be pushed even further down in the dumps than they already are. People certainly don’t go to Nirvana for a quick pick-me-up—”Smells Like Teen Spirit” excluded.

“All Apologies” is a heartbreaking song in and of itself, but the MTV Unplugged live version released in 1994 twists the knife even further.

“Hurt” (Nine Inch Nails)

Many ’90s rock bands built careers on self-loathing. Their songs were seen as brave, candid pictures of our innermost thoughts. This was cathartic for listeners, which is why it became popular.

Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 rock song, “Hurt,” is one of the most famous in this vein. I hurt myself today / To see if I still feel, the lyrics to this painful admission read. This song is heartbreaking for many reasons, but mostly it’s the reminder that emotions can get this dark.

“Grace” (Jeff Buckley)

Jeff Buckley was an artist with a voice that cut right to the heart. His intimate songwriting was matched with an equally visceral performance. Take “Grace” for example. Written about saying goodbye to a girlfriend at the airport, Buckley transformed this relatively basic story into an existential anthem. Not just any artist could come up with that idea, let alone dictate it as beautifully.

Well it’s my time coming, I’m not afraid, afraid to die / My fading voice sings of love, Buckley sings in the opening verse. Marrying the idea of true love and mortality, this song is a real tear-jerker. Listening to this Buckley hit isn’t for those trying to keep positive.

