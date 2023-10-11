Thurston Moore Cancels Book Tour Due to “Debilitating” Health Condition

Thurston Moore was forced to cancel his upcoming book tour in support of his memoir Sonic Life due to a “longstanding health condition,” according to a statement by the former Sonic Youth co-founder.

“It utterly bereaves me to pass on the news that I have been advised by my medical team here in the UK to cancel my upcoming U.S.A. book tour,” said Moore in a lengthy statement. “For years I have been dealing with a longstanding health condition, though it has never seriously stopped me from touring and recording. Regardless it’s always been an underlying issue and as I reach my mid-60s this year it has become rather, and consistently, debilitating.”

He continued, “After a recent consultation, my doctors have strongly advised against me flying anywhere under any circumstance until they get it all sorted out. This news is utterly distressing as the publication of my memoir, ‘Sonic Life,’ after the last few years of intense writing and editing, means so much to me. I’ve been looking forward to talking about the book at all the events, which had been organized in the weeks ahead, especially as so many event organizers and booksellers have been so supportive in preparing for the shows. I’ll mostly miss being able to share with everyone who purchased tickets to exchange all manner of Sonic Youth storytelling and arcana.”

Moore’s tour was set to kick off on the release day of the book, Tuesday (October 24) in Jersey City, New Jersey, and continue through the U.S. into the beginning of November before ending with several additional stops in England and Scotland.

Sonic Life chronicles Moore’s life from his teenage years growing up in Connecticut to moving to the East Village in New York City in 1978 where he co-founded Sonic Youth with Kim Gordon and Lee Ranaldo in 1981.

“‘Sonic Life’ offers a window into the trajectory of a celebrated artist and a tribute to an era of explosive creativity,” reads a descriptor of the book. “It presents a firsthand account of New York in a defining cultural moment, a history of alternative rock as it was birthed and came to dominate airwaves, and a love letter to music, whatever the form. This is a story for anyone who has ever felt touched by sound—who knows the way the right song at the right moment can change the course of a life.”

Moore, who moved to London, England with his second wife Eva Prinz in 2017, released his eighth solo album, Screen Time in 2021, which followed his 2020 release By the Fire.

Once he is cleared to travel again, Moore said he intends to make up the missed tour dates around the book. “As it is I am grateful to have such an awesome support system of love and attention at this moment,” shared Moore. “And to know how much love, respect, and appreciation we all share.”

Photo: Vera Marmelo / Courtesy of Indie Publicity