Tim McGraw Is a “Proud Girl Dad” as His Daughter Makes Her Off-Broadway Debut

Whether it’s taking the stage in a Caitlin Clark jersey or paying tribute to his “badass wife,” Tim McGraw has shown clearly he is not intimidated by strong women. Quite the opposite—the country legend celebrates “girl power” any chance he gets. Gracie McGraw, his eldest daughter with country star Faith Hill, is headed to New York for her musical theater debut. And the “My Little Girl” hitmaker is shouting it from the rooftops.

Tim McGraw Celebrates His Daughter’s Latest Accomplishment

On Sunday (Nov. 17), Gracie McGraw made her Off-Broadway debut alongside Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard in Babe. The 27-year-old plays aspiring singer Katherine in the three-person show.

“I’m making my off broadway debut, and to some that might not mean a lot but for me, this has been the most exciting fantasy I could ever dream of being able to do,” Gracie wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post.

She shared a photo of herself, arms spread wide, standing in front of a Times Square billboard for Babe. Tim McGraw shared the same photo to his own Instagram page, brimming with pride for his daughter’s career milestone.

“Nov 17, 2024!!!! A date that we will remember forever in our family!!!!!” wrote the 14-time ACM Award winner. “Proud Girl Dad!!!!”

McGraw’s enthusiasm was infectious, racking up more than 68,000 likes. “Congratulations to your family for a talented daughter. All of them are so successful,” one Instagram user wrote. “Hope her opening night is a huge success.”

Another added, ” Such a wonderful phase of life to get to see your children fulfill their dreams and blossom. She’s a lucky girl to have such incredibly supportive parents.”

What McGraw Has Learned From His Wife

Tim McGraw admitted to feeling an immediate “intense physical attraction” when he first met Faith Hill in 1994 at Nashville’s Opryland Hotel. Two years later, they were married. And nearly 30 years later, the “Don’t Take the Girl” singer still has a lot to learn from his wife.

Happy birthday!!!!!

My best friend

My soul mate

The love of my life

I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!

You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model…

We love you baby! @FaithHill pic.twitter.com/cx0bNLlUFT — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 21, 2022

“She’s the best person I’ve ever known. I way out punted my coverage, for sure,” McGraw recently told 107.9 Coyote Country. “She’s very good at reminding me that I’m not the only person in the world, sometimes, how you can get lost when you’re driven and trying to get something done and trying to focus on things.”

Featured image by Ron Adar/Shutterstock