Caitlin Clark Gets Surprise Message from Her Favorite Artist Luke Combs, Tim McGraw Shares Fandom

You probably know Caitlin Clark’s name, even if you don’t watch basketball. The University of Iowa standout—fresh off a runner-up showing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament—now heads to the Indiana Fever as the WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Still, even stars get starstruck. The 22-year-old was thrilled to receive a congratulatory message from her “favorite artist of all time”—Luke Combs. And he wasn’t the only country star to shout out the three-point phenom.

Luke Combs Surprises Caitlin Clark With Congratulations

Last week, Luke Combs kicked off his highly-anticipated “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” summer tour. However, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer made time between sets to send Clark a video message during Monday’s (April 15) WNBA draft.

“I know I can speak for everybody all across the United States that we’ve enjoyed watching you these past couple years and we can’t wait to continue to do so,” Combs said. “So congratulations, you earned it. Can’t wait to see you out there.”

Clark’s face lit up when she saw Combs onscreen. Truly, the Iowa native showed more excitement for the country star than she did at the Indiana Fever’s announcement. “That’s my favorite artist of all time,” she said. “He’s a big women’s basketball fan, so I appreciate him. That’s amazing. I was not expecting that.”

Tim McGraw “Couldn’t Be a Bigger Fan” of Caitlin Clark

Tim McGraw may have rooted against Clark when her Hawkeyes took on his LSU Tigers in the NCAA Elite Eight. He is a Louisiana native, after all. But the “Live Like You Were Dyin'” star has never been shy about supporting Clark. McGraw donned the point guard’s No. 22 jersey during last month’s stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (The country star kicked off his Standing Room Only tour March 14.)

On Monday (April 15), the GRAMMY winner posted a video from the March 21 show to his social media. “Girl power! Come on!” he shouted over the roaring crowd, pumping his fist in the air.

The best-selling country artist wrote on X/Twitter, “From the NCAA to the WNBA… with a pit stop on SNL in between!! Couldn’t be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team.”

From the NCAA to the WNBA… with a pit stop on SNL in between!! Couldn’t be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team. #girlpower #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/wvd8vPZgdt — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) April 15, 2024

“TM you’re amazing!” one fan commented on McGraw’s Instagram post. “We need more men like you in this world!!”

It certainly doesn’t take a “Real Good Man” to recognize Clark’s unbelievable athleticism. But Luke Combs and Tim McGraw are certainly two of them.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images