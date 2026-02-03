Tim McGraw Just Announced The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour for Summer 2026

Legendary country superstar Tim McGraw just announced The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, a 33-date outing slated for summer 2026.

The run will see the country icon hitting a solid slab of stadiums and amphitheatres across Eastern and Southern North America. Three special stadium gigs at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, Fenway Park in Boston, and Target Field in Minneapolis will feature appearances from The Chicks and Lady A. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will appear in the opening slot at select dates.

The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour kicks off July 9 in Bethel, NY, followed by a chunk of Northeastern and Midwestern dates, before heading south. Wrap day is September 26 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

“Pawn Shop Guitar” refers to McGraw’s upcoming single—that much we do know. Could there be an album in the works? McGraw just made headlines three days ago with the release of a surprising collaboration, “McArthur,” with Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Eric Church.

Artist presale is set for Wednesday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m local time. Set your reminder here. A Citi cardmember presale will follow on Thursday, February 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General onsale begins Friday, February 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. VIP packages will also be available, offering meet and greet opportunities, a backstage tour, VIP merch, and more, through VIP Nation.

Tickets to Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour will also be available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

07/09 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/10 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/11 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *+≠^

07/16 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

07/17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

07/18 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

07/23 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

07/24 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

07/25 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/30 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *+≠^

07/31 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

08/01 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/06 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

08/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

08/08 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ^

08/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

08/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater (PNC Music Pavilion) *

08/15 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

08/21 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

08/22 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *

08/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *+≠^

08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

08/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater *

09/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

09/11 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

09/12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

09/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

09/18 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/19 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

09/24 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/26 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

* = w/ 49 Winchester

+ = w/ The Chicks

≠ = w/ Lady A

^ = w/ Timothy Wayne

