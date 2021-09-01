Times of Grace Move “Far From Heavenless” Off Second Album ‘Songs of Loss and Separation’

Now, 10 years after Times of Grace released their debut The Hymn of a Broken Man— made nearly a decade after Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach departed the band—the trio of Leach, along with Killswitch guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, and ex-Envy On The Coast drummer Dan Gluszak, return questioning the spiritual great beyond on “Far from Heavenless” off the band’s second album, and first in 10 years, Songs of Loss and Separation (Wicked Good Records).

A departure from Killswitch Engage, Times of Grace continue to capture the atmosphere of weighed reflections, hopes, and pitfalls, all depicted throughout the 10 narratives of Songs of Loss and Separation.

On “Far From Heavenless,” the band explores faith within the religious context, and beyond the spiritual.

“It addresses losing faith in something—whether it be organized religion, a person, or even society itself,” shares Dutkiewicz. “Judgement is an alienating thing.”

Filmed by Nick Hipa at 29 Palms, just outside of Joshua Tree, California, the video moves from day to night with the band planted in the middle of the desert, around Dutkiewcz and Leach’s harmonies and swells around verses, I‘m feeling far from heavenless when dying love becomes reborn to fill the empty spaces with an air of purpose / I’m feeling far from heavenless when my fingers touch the elements with grace and elegance lips open to expose the source / Is there forgiveness for a soul that wanders or just bitterness, bitterness moving onwards / A truth becomes reality only to those who feel the spirit, the spirit of the infinite.

“Far from Heavenless” is a deeper cut for Leach, who says the song also addresses the darker undercurrent of hypocrisy in organized religion.

Times of Grace’s Jesse Leach (Photo: Hristo Shindov)

“It’s about the backlash, criticism, and casting out of those who question and seek more than what is given and spoon-fed,” says Leach. “On one side of the message is love and acceptance; on the other is condemnation and alienation. It is one in a series of songs written about an undying thirst and desire for a deeper truth.”

Leach adds,” There is beauty to religion and ritual. But there are some who use this deep conviction for personal gain, manipulation, and even evil.”