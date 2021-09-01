ABBA Announces “Historic Livestream” and Takes TikTok By Storm, Racking Up Millions Of Views In A Single Day

In the amazing turn of cultural events, ABBA is back… and now, they’re taking TikTok by storm too.

The beloved Swedish pop quartet announced their return last week, teasing their first new music in almost four decades with a new website and a “Voyage” project on the horizon. On August 30, a verified ABBA account appeared on TikTok—within 24 hours, the page had racked up millions of streams. The first post was a video of a piano rendition of their hit, “Dancing Queen.”

Immediately, the video went viral—right now, it has just under 7 million views. Plenty of fans shared it and commented, including the official TikTok page, which said “HAVING THE TIME OF MY LIFE.”

Since then, the band’s shared several more TikToks, including the new artwork for the Voyage project, a portion of the “Dancing Queen” music video, and a quick tour of their recording studio (ending with a clip of Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson sitting behind a soundboard).

Then, Wednesday morning (September 1), the band posted a TikTok with the Voyage artwork announcing a “historic livestream” that will take place Thursday (September 2) on YouTube at 5:45 p.m. U.K. time (12:45 p.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. PT). The caption only read “Link in bio.”

With speculation that the band will be announcing a new album and, perhaps, a new tour (which might even be holographic), many are looking forward to the stream. Already seeing the joy and excitement among the band’s millions of fans, more ABBA is nothing but good news.

Click HERE to tune in to ABBA’s livestream tomorrow. In the meantime, watch the music video for the band’s iconic song “Dancing Queen” below: