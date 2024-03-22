Upheaval Festival 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Upheaval Fest is coming to Grand Rapids, Michigan this summer! Luckily, fans can still reserve their spots at one of the biggest rock festivals in the country! Headliners for the event were released just last month, and it looks like Godsmack, Killswitch Engage, Bad Omens, and Beartooth will be leading the charge.

Additional artists that will be performing at the fest include Sevendust, The Hu, Saliva, Ayron Jones, Austin Meade, Badflower, From Ashes To New, Stabbing Westward, Drowning Pool, I See Stars, and many more.

Upheaval Festival 2024 will start on Friday, July 19 in Grand Rapids at Belknap Park. Godsmack and Killswitch Engage will be headlining. The two-day fest will end on Saturday, July 20 with Bad Omens and Beartooth headlining. The exact times that gates open and close have not been released yet. Keep your eye on Upheaval Fest’s social media for upcoming details.

Your full 2024 Upheaval Lineup is here! 🤘 Complete with after shows, get ready to rock for 2 days straight. Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/I0amljNdiE pic.twitter.com/VWTtSn5el2 — Upheaval Festival (@UpheavalFest) February 7, 2024

Fans can get their festival passes to Upheaval through a couple of different venues. The festival website is the main spot to score tickets, and it looks like most of the general admission and single-day passes are still available for purchase. Travel packages, after-show tickets, and brewery tour visits are also available. VIP tickets are behind a waitlist.

Tickets are also available on Stubhub. Upheaval Fest will likely sell out pretty soon, and Stubhub is a great resource to find tickets to events that have been sold out or are almost sold out. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so you can rest easy knowing your tickets are legitimate and won’t be scams.

Friday, July 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Belknap Park – Godsmack, Killswitch Engage, and More

Saturday, July 20 – Grand Rapids, MI – Belknap Park – Bad Omens, Beartooth, and More

