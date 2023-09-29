Toby Keith Says He’s “Doing a Lot Better” Amidst Cancer Battle

Toby Keith has confirmed that his health condition is improving as he continues his cancer battle. On the red carpet at the inaugural 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday (September 28), Keith said that he’s in a much better place health-wise now than he was in 2022.

“I feel pretty good, you have good days and bad days, it’s a little bit of a rollercoaster,” he told Extra TV. “But I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year.” The hitmaker added that he’s relied on his faith to get him through the struggles and keep him strong. “I’ve walked some dark hallways, Almighty’s riding shotgun,” he affirmed. “I’ve always rode with a prayer and as long as I have Him with me, I’m cool. You just have to dig in, you don’t have a choice.”

In June 2022, Keith revealed that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in December 2021 and had gone through several treatments including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. He was honored at the People’s Choice Country Awards with the Country Icon Award presented to him by his longtime friend Blake Shelton. Keith also performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” which he wrote for Clint Eastwood’s 2018 movie, The Mule.

“I would like to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. He’s been riding shotgun with me for a little while,” Keith said during his acceptance speech while also thanking his team and band members. “They’ve poured their heart and soul into what I do. Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do.”

Days prior to the awards show, Keith made a surprise appearance at the Nashville Songwriter Awards to perform his hit, “I Wanna Talk About Me,” in honor of its writer, Bobby Braddock.

Photo by: Allen Clark/NBC