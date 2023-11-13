Toby Keith Releasing Limited Edition Red Apple Vinyl

With a career dating back to the early ’90s, Toby Keith received the Country Music Icon Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in September. It makes perfect sense given the singer has produced an impressive 19 studio albums with worldwide sales exceeding 40 million units. Keith also received the National Medal of Arts in 2021 alongside Ricky Skaggs.

While cherishing his moment on stage, the singer stepped away from the spotlight after receiving news that he suffered from stomach cancer. Although battling the disease, the singer recently released a greatest hits collection entirely written by him titled 100% Songwriter.

Battling Stomach Cancer

Since 2021, Keith focused on his battle with stomach cancer. While fans supported the singer through his ongoing recovery, he admitted to feeling “pretty good” when attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September. “You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down,” he said. “It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.”

When taking the stage to accept the Country Music Icon Award from Blake Shelton, Toby Keith detailed his love for his family and fans during his recovery. “Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans,” he joked. Before thanking those around him, he took a moment to honor his faith. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You’ve been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

Toby Keith Gives Insight Into Writing Process

Proving his star power, Keith announced he was performing two shows in Las Vegas on December 10 and 11. With it marking his return to the stage, it comes as no surprise tickets sold out in less than two minutes. The demand was so great that he added a third show on December 14. And with his 100% Songwriter focusing on songs he wrote himself, Keith is releasing a special edition vinyl on November 17 that is a must-have for fans.

Thank you to everyone who has already pre-ordered Toby's new 100% Songwriter album. It will now be coming out November 17th, so grab your limited edition red vinyl on https://t.co/UTsSG4Egsy….before it’s gone! pic.twitter.com/IwvUtEhIUC — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) October 25, 2023

Although the standard album is already on shelves, featuring songs like “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “He Ain’t Worth Missing,” and “Stays In Mexico,” the special edition vinyl is coated with apple red. Given that all of the 13 songs were written by Keith, the limited edition run marks a special moment for the singer who topped the charts a staggering 32 times.

Promoting the limited edition, Keith shared a post, giving some insight into his writing process. “Writing songs and looking for ideas is like blinking my eyes,” he wrote. “It’s an involuntary muscle. I do it without thought.”

