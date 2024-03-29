Blake Shelton Praises Reba McEntire and Toby Keith for Helping Inspire His Music Career

Back in 2001, Blake Shelton stepped into the world of country music when he released his debut single “Austin”. That song not only spent numerous weeks on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, but it was the start of a promising career that continues today. Releasing a total of 12 studio albums and headlining ten tours, Shelton also appeared on the hit show The Voice. While enjoying his time in the spotlight, the country star recently discussed his passion for country music and how Reba McEntire and Toby Keith helped inspire him to pursue singing.

When it comes to country music artists, Oklahoma seems to have the perfect formula for making fantastic singers. Looking at just a few of the successful artists who came from Oklahoma, they include Vince Gill, Joe Diffie, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Reba, Keith, and several others. With Oklahoma having a grasp on country music, Shelton admitted to feeling inspired by their success.

Speaking with Storme Warren on The Big 615, Shelton discussed the impact both Reba and Keith had on him. “It’s pretty crazy when you look down the list of artists that have come from Oklahoma. It’s a huge list and it’s a lot of superstars. Growing up in Oklahoma, that was part of the drive that gave me the confidence to come to Nashville was knowing that Reba was just 20 miles from here. I mean, I’m talking about she came from the middle of nowhere and now she’s the biggest star in country music. It was really inspiring.”

Blake Shelton Recalls “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”

Not only using their success as a roadmap, Shelton recalled what it was like to watch Keith release his popular song “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Like many, Shelton loved the song, but for his mother – she happened to see Keith in person while just walking around Oklahoma City. “I remember when Toby came out being from Oklahoma and ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy,’ and my mom saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I saw that guy in Oklahoma City last year.’”

Never forgetting where he came from, Shelton praised both singers for helping inspire and motivate him to chase his dream and create a career spanning two decades.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)