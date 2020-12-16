Dan died on this day in 2007 at the age of 56

Dan Fogelberg, “To The Morning”

It’s the first music we heard from Dan Fogelberg and none else was needed. For “To The Morning” only, the opening song and first single from his debut album, Home Free, we’d have loved Dan Fogelberg forever. It’s a timeless and genuine hymn for being on the earth, embracing the coming of every day and all that is sacred always.

The album immediately established that he was not only a master tunesmith, but also a purveyor of harmonies so sweetly conveyed that they seemed miraculous, a soulful blend of perfectly tuned, heartfelt vocal harmonies.



Home Free was produced at Quadrophonic Studios in Nashville by Norbert Putnam. Though Dan did not play piano on every song, that is him on the keys here. The strings were arranged by Glen Spreen, with Buddy Spicher on violin and viola and Putnam on cello and stand-up bass.



I happily interviewed him on more than one occasion, and was honored when he asked me to write his life-story for the liner notes to his boxed set Portrait. He was a romantic man, and spoke of many love songs borne out of real love. But his greatest and longest lasting romance was with songwriting itself. He honored the mystery of songwriting, and never abandoned his reverence for what he knew was a mystic, sacred source.



“I can’t sit down in a room,” he said, “and say,`I’m going to write a song now.’ Or make an appointment with another songwriter, which I find absolutely ludicrous. But I know a lot of people in Nashville who make their living doing that. That’s not my style. My stuff has to come from the creator. It has to come from an inspirational source. And therefore I’ve gotten very patient and learned to wait. And when I force myself, it usually doesn’t work.”

Dan Fogelberg, photo by Henry Diltz

“Songwriting to me is the ultimate reward,” he said, “the ultimate thing I do. When you do a good one and it’s finished, it still feels good. It still feels great. I do it and I don’t understand it. It’s just so amazingly unconscious. It’s the most mystical thing I’ve ever experienced.”



When asked if after all these years, he knows what the secret to songwriting is, he laughed and said no.



“I sure don’t. It’s given me a little more faith in a greater being, certainly. But it’s still unexplainable. And at some point you’ve got to make that leap from the intellectual process to blind faith, basically. You’ve got to learn to trust those feelings.”



Then, softly, he added, ” You’ve got to use the force, Luke.”

Dan Fogelberg, “To The Morning,” live

“To The Morning”

By Dan Fogelberg

Watching the sun

Watching it come

Watching it come up over the rooftops



Cloudy and warm

Maybe a storm

You can never quite tell

From the morning



And it’s going to be a day

There is really no way to say no

To the morning

Yes it’s going to be a day

There is really nothing left to

Say but

Come on morning



Waiting for mail

Maybe a tale

From an old friend

Or even a lover

Sometimes there’s none

But we have fun

Thinking of all who might

Have written



And maybe there are seasons

And maybe they change

And maybe to love is not so strange



The sounds of the day

They hurry away

Now they are gone until tomorrow

When day will break

And you will wake

And you will rake your hands

Across your eyes

And realize



That it’s going to be a day

There is really no way to say no

To the morningYes it’s going to be a day

There is really nothing left to say but

Come on morning



© Dan Fogelberg/Sony ATV Music Publishing LLC