Tom Morello, Alice Cooper Among Rock Artists Paying Homage to Late MC5 Guitarist Wayne Kramer

Guitar legend Wayne Kramer, co-founder of the influential Detroit proto-punk band MC5, died at age 75 on Friday, February 2. According to a post on his social media pages, Kramer “passed away … peacefully from pancreatic cancer.”

In the wake of Kramer’s death, a number of well-known artists posted tributes to him on their socials.

Tom Morello Pays Tribute

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was particularly close with Kramer, and he wrote a lengthy and detailed homage.

“Brother Wayne Kramer was the best man I’ve ever known. He possessed a one of a kind mixture of deep wisdom & profound compassion, beautiful empathy and tenacious conviction,” the tribute began. “His band the MC5 basically invented punk rock music and was the only act to not chicken out and performed for the rioting protestors at the 1968 [Democratic] National Convention.”

After the MC5 broke up in 1972, Kramer got caught up in drugs and wound up in prison from 1975 to 1979.

As Morello pointed, “Wayne came through personal trials of fire with drugs and jail time and emerged a transformed soul who went on to save countless lives through his tireless acts of service.”

One of Kramer’s major philanthropic endeavors was the Jail Guitar Doors organization, which he co-founded with his wife in 2009. The charity provides instruments to, organizes musical workshops for, and puts on concerts in prisons across the U.S.

“I’ve played with Wayne in prisons and watched him transform lives, he was just unbelievable,” Morello continued. “And whenever any charity or union or human rights activist event was coming up Wayne would always heed the call.”

Morello then ran down a list of Kramer’s charitable acts: “Helping folks get sober. Helping ex-cons find a job. Helping at risk youth start careers in music. Wayne was a guardian angel to so many.”

As he wrapped up his homage, Morello noted, “But mostly Wayne was a great friend, a beautiful comrade, and an older brother who helped me to forgive myself for making mistakes, take chances with my music, and never be afraid to help those in need. The countless lives he’s touch, healed, helped and saved will continue his spirit and legacy.”

Alice Cooper’s Homage

Alice Cooper also paid tribute to Kramer, writing on his socials, “Today we lost longtime friend – and sometimes collaborator – Wayne Kramer of the MC5. RIP.”

Living Colour Guitarist Vernon Reid’s Tribute

Living Colour guitar virtuoso Vernon Reid also expressed sorrow at the news of Kramer’s death.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne Kramer,” Reid wrote. “Punk Rock PIONEER, inmate rights reformer, Author. human rights activist, Anti-violence advocate. Guitar BADASS, & Major Dude. Totally Real. Always looking forward.” Reid also shared that Living Colour would be “Kicking Out Our Jams in tribute” at the band’s concert on Friday in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Kramer Had New MC5 Plans

At the time of his death, Kramer had been preparing to release a new MC5 album titled Heavy Lifting with an updated lineup of the band. The project also features guest artists including Slash, Morello, Reid, Alice in Chains singer William DuVall, and original MC5 drummer Dennis “Machine Gun” Thompson. A world tour also had been in the planning stages.

Kramer is survived by his wife, Margaret, and a son.