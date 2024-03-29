Laura Jane Grace Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Punk rocker Laura Jane Grace announced her 2024 tour dates some time ago, but she just posted an update on her May 2024 tour via Instagram. It looks like the trek will now feature a full band called Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals. The band will consist of Grace, her wife Paris Campbell Grace, Mike Yannich, and Matt Patton. The tour will be supported by Worriers and Sam Russo, and will span dates throughout the US and Canada.

The Laura Jane Grace 2024 Tour will kick off on May 10 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Vivarium. The tour will close on May 26 in Covington, Kentucky at Madison Theater. Worriers will not be present for the May 17 date.

May 10 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

May 12 – Kitchener, ON – The Hub

May 14 – Kingston, ON – The Broom Factory

May 15 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

May 17 – Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks (without Worriers)

May 18 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

May 19 – Montreal, QC – Pouzza Fest

May 21 – Sudbury, ON – The Grand

May 22 – Oshawa, ON – Biltmore Theatre

May 24 – Detroit, MI – El Club

May 25 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

May 26 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

