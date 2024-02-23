Tom Petty Tribute Album Will Feature Dolly Parton, Wynonna Judd, Chris Stapleton, and More Stars

Beloved late singer/songwriter Tom Petty left us in 2017, but his music lives on in the hearts of fans and fellow musicians alike. And luckily for fans of the “Free Fallin’” singer, a star-studded Tom Petty tribute album is in the works and set for release on May 31.

Today, several iconic names in country music were announced as contributors to the cover album, which will be titled Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. Just as well, former members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will also be contributing to the album.

Country music’s reigning queen Dolly Parton will be covering “Southern Accents” and George Strait will be recording a live version of “You Wreck Me”. Newer stars Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs will also contribute to the album, performing “I Should Have Known It” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream”, respectively.

Singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley is also contributing a cover of “American Girl” to the album and talked a bit about it on Instagram earlier today.

Other big names that will be contributing to the cover album include Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson, Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, Rhiannon Giddens, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and many more. This cover album will definitely not disappoint!

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty Tribute Album Track List

1. “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle

15. “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland

18. “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me” – George Strait

