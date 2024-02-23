Tom Petty Fans React to Dierks Bentley’s New “American Girl” Spin: “Big Shoes to Fill There Dierks!”

Dierks Bentley recently unveiled a cover of Tom Petty‘s classic hit “American Girl” in a unique bluegrass style, and fans are absolutely loving it. He posted a video on Instagram of a behind the scenes look at the recording process, and fans gathered in the comments to share their support.

“Big shoes to fill there Dierks!” on fan noted, including an applause emoji. Others commented their love for the cover, writing “Yes! Perfection!” and “Love this.” Another commented, “Let’s goooo! Thank for your work and for keep giving us new songs.”

Others wrote about experiences seeing Tom Petty, such as one fan who wrote, “This is definitely my favorite from Tom Petty! Saw him at Tinley Park, Illinois, but 20 years back. Black Crowes opened for him. One of the best concerts I’ve ever seen in my life! So definitely love this cover!”

Another wrote, “Awesome!! My favorite artist singing my favorite Tom Petty song! Love it!!” Yet another fan commented, “Love it! So excited for whatever project you’re working on.”

Clearly, fans of both Dierks Bentley and Tom Petty are thrilled at this cover. As for what Bentley is working on, he’s one of a handful of artists who are participating in a Tom Petty greatest hits cover album.

Dierks Bentley Transforms Tom Petty’s “American Girl” Into a Bluegrass Standard for Greatest Hits Cover Album

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will drop this year, with contributions from Bentley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, and many more. Additionally, former bandmembers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench will be featured on a couple of songs.

Of the “American Girl” cover, Dierks Bentley said in a statement, “Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling.” He continued, “He might not have ever been considered as Country but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”

Specifically commenting on the subject of the song, Bentley said, “The spirit of this woman, the idea of such relentless hope—and disappointment—ignites such a spark. Jon Randall and I were driven to make that feeling of American roots stand tall.”

Featured Images by R. Born/FilmMagic for Country Music Association; Samir Hussein/Getty Images